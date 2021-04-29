Vegetation fire prompts evacuations on Moro Road

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 4/29/2021 3:30 p.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says the fire on Moro Road has been contained, but evacuated areas around Moro Circle are expected to remain closed for about three more hours.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said about 10 homes were evacuated. An evacuation center is open at the Prunedale Grange.

UPDATE 4/29/2021 2:45 p.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says currently only homes on Moro Circle are under evacuation. An evacuation center has opened at the Prunedale Grange at 17890 Moro Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said it is with North County Fire at the scene of a "large vegetation fire" in the 18800 block of Moro Road.

North County Fire says it is about 1.5 acres and structures are threatened, but none have caught fire at this point.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies are evacuating homes nearby, and Moro Road is closed from Linda Vista Place to Oak Estates.

Crews are asking everyone to stay away from the area as they try to fight the fire.