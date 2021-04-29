Suspect in Monterey County projectile incidents pleads guilty to dozens of felony charges

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The man suspected of hitting vehicles with glass marbles along Highway 101 and Highway 156 in Monterey County has pleaded guilty to 30 felony charges out of more than 50.

The man, Charles Lafferty, entered his pleas in court Thursday. The charges he pleaded guilty to included assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer. The charges involve as many as 40 people.

Lafferty was arrested in January 2020 after hitting as many as 69 reported incidents. Investigators believe he was hitting random vehicles on the opposite side of the road. The last attack was reported on Jan. 5, 2020.

Lafferty's sentencing is set for June 29.

This is a developing story.