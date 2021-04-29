Soledad police look for drivers who did donuts in park lawn

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad police say they are looking for drivers seen doing donuts on the lawn in Santa Barbara Park Wednesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., police said a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee and a white Chevy Silverado crew cab 4x4 were seen doing donuts in the grass, and multiple people saw and recorded what happened, but only one anonymous person reported it to police.

When officers arrived, they said the vehicles had already left but left behind "extensive damage" to the grass.

"The city parks are a place for families, children, and anyone who wants to enjoy them. The actions of these two drivers put public safety at risk and damaged your park," police said in a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Soledad police at 831-223-5120.