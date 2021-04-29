Seaside police help Fresno police search for kidnapping suspect

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside Police Department said it helped Fresno police search for a suspect Thursday.

Police said they needed help finding a suspect who may be armed. The person was suspected of being involved with a kidnapping and assault.

Using information from detectives, Seaside police identified the location of the victim as a hotel on Fremont Boulevard. Police and the Monterey Peninsula Special Response Unit checked the hotel room for the suspect, but did not find him.

Police say the victim is safe and there is no safety threat to the Seaside community.