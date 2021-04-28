Salinas police investigate stabbing at Banker’s Casino

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department says it is investigating an attempted murder that happened early Tuesday morning at Banker's Casino.

Officers were called to the area at around 12:20 a.m. after a report of a stabbing, and when they got there, they found a 30-year-old man with several stab wounds to the left side of his chest.

The victim was awake when he was transported to a local hospital for surgery. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

Officers learned that there was a fight involving several people around the bar before the stabbing, but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 831-758-7312. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.