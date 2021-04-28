Pinnacles National Park Resumes Fee Collection

News

PAICINES, Calif. (KION) The Pinnacles National Park will resume collecting entrance fees beginning May 1, 2021, as a part of their phased reopening. The National Park Service says visitors can also use valid Interagency Passes for park entry.

Here are a list of prices for entrance:

Private vehicle: $30 per vehicle

Individual entry by foot or bicycle: $15 per person

Motorcycle: $25 per motorcycle

Annual Pinnacles Park Pass: $55

If you plan on entering the park, it is strongly encouraged to pay by credit card or online at recreation.gov before visiting, rather than paying with cash at entrance booths. This is to help lower the risk of disease transmission.

The National Park Service says the revenue from these sales help fund a wide variety of projects that improve park facilities and visitor services. This includes trail improvements, emergency dispatch services, removal of hazardous trees, and educational programming for visitors.

Right now, all park roads, trails and restrooms are open to the public. The Pinnacles National Park Campground and the Park Store on the east side of the park are also open. However, the visitor centers on both sides of the park and the Balconies and Bear Gulch caves are still closed at this time.