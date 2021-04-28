City of Salinas Recreation and Parks Division to host “Hearts for Mom” event

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas and the Recreation and Parks Division will be having a "flocking event" to celebrate Mother's Day here on the Central Coast.

If you want to show your love to mom, you can order an 18 x 24 inch yard sign that says "Happy Mother's Day" along with two hearts saying "Love" and "Mom" on them.

Each flock is $25 and they will be placed on front yards May 5 & 7, 2021. If you do not have a yard, all you have to do is mark "no yard" on your registration. This way, your mother will receive ceramic pots placed in front of their doorstep.

The deadline to order is Wednesday, May 5, 2021 or while supplies last. You can register here.