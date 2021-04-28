Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:19 PM

3-D printed guns: What local police departments say about blueprints being allowed online

san franisco ghost guns ap
AP Photo/Haven Daley, File
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled that plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled "ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval. The San Francisco Chronicle says the 2-1 decision was made Tuesday, April 27, 2021, by the 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A federal appeals court ruled that blueprints for 3-D printed guns are allowed online.

KION spoke with the Santa Cruz and Soledad Police Departments, which law enforcement says the technology for 3-D printed guns for the layperson is not advanced enough for highly sophisticated weapons.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with why the Santa Cruz and Soledad Police Department are not worried about 3-D printed guns.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content