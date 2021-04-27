Skip to Content
Watsonville attempted murder suspect arrested in Kern County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The suspect in an attempted murder that happened in late February has been arrested and extradited to Santa Cruz County, according to Watsonville police.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Bakersfield native Edgar Patino, is accused of shooting a 24-year-old man multiple times in a parking lot on Bree Lane. Police say the victim has since recovered from his injuries.

Investigators say Patino was identified as a suspect early on.

Detectives with the Watsonville Police Department went to Bakersfield to arrest Patino and bring him back. He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail over the weekend.

