UCSC police warn of fake Instagram account collecting credit card information

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) UC Santa Cruz police are warning of a scam targeting students on Instagram.

Police said a fake Instagram account with the handle @ucscadmission is mimicking a real UC Santa Cruz Undergraduate Admissions Instagram account with the handle @ucscadmissions.

The Undergraduate Admissions account is currently doing a giveaway, and police say the fake account is trying to collect credit card information from followers. Police are warning to double check the Instagram account if you follow UCSC Admissions.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, you are asked to end all contact with the suspect organization and contact local police. You can also contact UCSC police at 831-459-2231 option 1 or report a security incident online here.