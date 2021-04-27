Santa Cruz increases parking meter rates in Main Beach area

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the City Council has approved an ordinance increasing parking meter rates by 25% around Main Beach.

The base rate at the meters will go up from $1.80 per hour to $2.25 per hour. The 12-hour maximum daily rate will be $27 at meters without a variable rate. The variable rates will go up as scheduled with a base hourly rate of $2.25 and doubling every two hours for a portion of the 12-hour maximum.

The change is set to go into effect on Saturday.

Public Works says the City is increasing the rates to address its budget deficit, and because the beach is a popular area, they expect the increases to bring more revenue to the City's General Fund. The agency said summer activities bring about 4 million tourists to Santa Cruz every year.