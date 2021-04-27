Salinas Police Chief Adele Fresé to retire

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police Chief Adele Fresé announced Tuesday that she is retiring.

Mayor Kimbley Craig, City Manager Steven Carrigan and Fresé will hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss her retirement.

"Chief Fresé has served the City of Salinas well and she will be missed. She came in as Police Chief at a very difficult time, she implemented change, and she left the department better than she found it. She should be very proud of herself," Carrigan said.

Fresé started her career in 1985 when she joined the U.S. Marine Corps, and she served in that capacity until 1992. Two years later in 1994, she joined the Corpus Christi Police Department as a patrol officer. She was later promoted to senior officer.

In 2002, Fresé became a lieutenant and served as the first night patrol lieutenant, according to the department. In 2008, she became a police commander/deputy chief for the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Fresé left the Corpus Christi Police Department in 2014 when she moved to the Greenfield Police Department to serve as the chief. In 2016, she moved to her current role as the Salinas Police Chief.