Pacific Grove Police: Do not disturb harbor seals

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) It's currently pupping season for local harbor seals, and the Pacific Grove Police Department is reminding residents and visitors to give them their space.

The department said there are signs all over local beaches to serve as a reminder for guests and add that the marine mammals are protected by federal law. This means it is against the law to harass, disturb or cause them to change behavior.

Any loud noises or intrusive people can spook the seals, causing harm to both mother and pups, according to the department.

They say if you see someone trespassing or disturbing the seals, you can report the incident by calling The Pacific Grove Police Department Dispatch at 831-647-7900 x3.