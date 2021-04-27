Captain Eric Taylor appointed as interim San Benito County Sheriff

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County Sheriff Darren Thompson announced his retirement two weeks ago, and on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors appointed an interim Sheriff.

The Sheriff's Office said the board voted unanimously in favor of Captain Eric Taylor leading the department when Thompson retires.

Taylor has worked in San Benito County since 2014, and before that, the Sheriff's Office said he was an officer, corporal, gang detective, patrol sergeant and detective sergeant with the Watsonville Police Department.

"Sheriff Thompson will work closely with Capt. Taylor over the next few months to pass the torch and continue our mission of keeping San Benito County safe," the Sheriff's Office wrote in the announcement on social media.

Taylor will begin on June 26th and is expected to serve through Jan. 2, 2023.