Salinas native called to Mexico Youth National Team

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) The San Jose Earthquakes announced that goalkeeper Emi Ochoa has been called to participate in the Mexico Youth National team training camp.

Emmanuel 'Emi' Ochoa, a Salinas native, was signed to the Quakes Academy developmental program, and afterward, he signed a homegrown player contract with the San Jose Earthquakes. He was the second-youngest player to ever sign a deal with a Major League Soccer Team and the youngest to sign a Homegrown Player contract in MLS history.

Ochoa started with El Camino FC before joining the Santa Cruz Breakers Academy and then the Quakes Academy.

The now-15-year-old has already received call-ups for the United States at the U-14 and U-15 levels and the Mexico U-16s, according to the Earthquakes.

The training camp is set for April 24 to May 1 in Mexico City, Mexico.