Monterey County man found guilty of murdering father during argument

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County resident Joseph Sampognaro, Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Monday, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The jury also found that Sampognaro, Jr. personally used a gun and convicted him of evading police with willful or wanton disregard for public safety, evading against traffic and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Son accused of killing father

The DA's Office said that at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, Sampognaro, Jr. went to a converted barn on a ranch near the summit of Laureles Grade and asked his father- Joseph Sampognaro, Sr.- if he could borrow a vehicle. When his father refused, they reportedly got into an argument.

During the argument, investigators say Sampognaro, Jr. shot his father multiple times in the hand, arm and head before leaving the area in his father's Corvette.

Deputies with the Monterey County Sheriff's office responded, and the DA's Office said he led them on a chase from Laureles Grade and Carmel Valley road to a part of Highway 1 south of Carmel. Sampognaro, Jr. reportedly weaved through traffic at speeds that got up to more than 100 miles per hour. The chase ended when deputies forced the car off the road.

Sampognaro, Jr. is facing up to 53 years and 8 months to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 25.