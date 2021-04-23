Newsom holds press conference at reopening of Highway 1 near Rat Creek

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Monterey County Friday to attend the reopening of Highway 1 near Rat Creek.

The section of the road was washed out during a mudslide in January, but it is reopening Friday ahead of schedule.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta, Assemblymember Robert Rivas and Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin are also expected to attend the reopening.

A senior director with the Summit Strategy Group reached out to KION on behalf of Catherine Reheis-Boyd with the Western States Petroleum Association and said Newsom is expected to make an announcement about oil production in the state.

KION has a crew at the reopening and will continue to provide updates as they become available.