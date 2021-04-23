Monterey County man pleads guilty to threatening girlfriend, throwing Christmas tree at her

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said a man pleaded guilty to spousal battery, criminal threats and destruction of a cell phone during the second day of his jury trial.

Investigators said 40-year-old Derek Edward Hague and his girlfriend got into a fight that turned physical on Jan. 2, and he told her to leave the home. She planned to leave permanently, so she asked for the title to her vehicle. When he refused, investigators said she hid one of his guns.

Hague then got angry and threw a Christmas tree at her, threatened to punch her and broke her cell phone as she tried to call 911, according to the DA's Office.

Hague reportedly decided to plead guilty to the charges after hearing the victim's testimony. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years of probation and one year of domestic violence classes. A Criminal Protective Order was issued for the victim's safety, according to the DA's Office.