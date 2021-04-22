Man arrested after 7-hour standoff with deputies in Boulder Creek

News

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says a man is facing multiple charges following an hours-long standoff in Boulder Creek.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Brook Lane at around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle walking into a tent-trailer.

When they got to the area, deputies spoke to the owner of the tent-trailer, who reportedly told them that nobody should be inside the trailer.

Deputies saw a man come out of the trailer and said they tried to speak to him, but he reportedly went back inside and refused to come out for about 7 hours.

The Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Emmanuel Altamirano, who investigators said had a previous felony conviction and was not allowed to have guns.

The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams responded to the area and tried to talk to Altamirano. At around 6:30 p.m., he came out of the trailer, but investigators said he was holding a machete. The Sheriff's Office said deputies used bean bag rounds to get him to drop the machete after he refused to put it down.

The Sheriff's Office said that Altamirano had what they believe was an explosive device, and it went off when he was hit with the bean bag rounds. He had minor injuries.

The suspect was treated for his injuries and released, but now he faces charges that include trespassing and resisting arrest.