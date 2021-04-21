Metallic balloons cause power outage in Santa Cruz

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) An outage Wednesday morning left nearly 6,000 PG&E customers without power, and the utility has released the cause.

A spokesperson for PG&E said it was informed of an outage caused by metallic balloons coming into contact with power lines near 3rd Street and Kaye at around 12:10 p.m. About 5,950 customers were without power as a result.

Power was restored shortly after 1 p.m., according to PG&E. but the utility is warning the public to keep metallic balloons down with a weight and deflate them before discarding them.