Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:32 pm

Metallic balloons cause power outage in Santa Cruz

File photo of metallic balloons
Pacific Gas and Electric
File photo of metallic balloons

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) An outage Wednesday morning left nearly 6,000 PG&E customers without power, and the utility has released the cause.

A spokesperson for PG&E said it was informed of an outage caused by metallic balloons coming into contact with power lines near 3rd Street and Kaye at around 12:10 p.m. About 5,950 customers were without power as a result.

Power was restored shortly after 1 p.m., according to PG&E. but the utility is warning the public to keep metallic balloons down with a weight and deflate them before discarding them.

Santa Cruz / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content