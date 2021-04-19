Salinas police look for suspects accused of starting fire at home on Broadway Dr.

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say they are looking for whoever is responsible for starting a fire at a home on Broadway Drive Saturday.

Police said they responded to the home on Broadway Drive near Harden Parkway at around 3:10 a.m. after a report of a possible structure fire. When they arrived, they found the resident, who was able to put out the fire in front of the house with a garden hose.

The person living in the home told police that he heard noises outside and saw two males in dark clothing running towards Harden Parkway.

During the investigation, police said they found two glass bottles and flammable liquid that they believe were used to start the fire.

No injuries were reported and there was minimal damage to the property, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-758-7226. To remain anonymous, call 831-775-4222.