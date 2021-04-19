Hospitality workers rally in support of proposed Monterey County ordinance

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Hospitality workers are holding a rally in support of the Hospitality Workers Right-to-Recall Ordinance introduced by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.

The ordinance would guarantee recall rights for hospitality workers laid off during the pandemic and guarantee the right for workers to get their former jobs back

According to the union UNITE HERE Local 483, about 90% of hotel workers are out of work nationally.

