Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:35 am

Hospitality workers rally in support of proposed Monterey County ordinance

Pixabay

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Hospitality workers are holding a rally in support of the Hospitality Workers Right-to-Recall Ordinance introduced by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.

The ordinance would guarantee recall rights for hospitality workers laid off during the pandemic and guarantee the right for workers to get their former jobs back

According to the union UNITE HERE Local 483, about 90% of hotel workers are out of work nationally.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

Monterey County / Salinas / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content