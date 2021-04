News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The 418 Project unveils a new project to transform the Riverfront Theater into a regional arts center for downtown Santa Cruz.

Their new 12,000 square-foot space will bring 160,000+ people to downtown every year and will support 2,000+ artists.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more with details about the project at 5 p.m.