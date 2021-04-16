New Hyundai comes with familiar name, Twitter drama

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Carmaker Hyundai announced the name of one of its newest trucks, and it is a familiar one to Central Coast residents.

The new Hyundai Santa Cruz is being marketed as a "sport adventure vehicle" rather than a pickup truck. It will be available to buy this summer.

When "Car and Driver" posted about the vehicle, it stirred up some Twitter drama. In a post, the outlet wrote:

"The city of Santa Cruz is one of the odder ones in California. Located along the north central coast, it's one of the largest in the state that's not connected by interstate highway or major artery like the 101 freeway. It's also home to the eccentric University of California, Santa Cruz, which doesn't issue grades and has the Banana Slug as its sports mascot. Santa Cruz is proudly weird. And maybe the Hyundai Santa Cruz is just weird enough for the town."

UC Santa Cruz was quick to take to Twitter with a response to the review.

"Dear @CARandDRIVER, we've issued grades for over a decade now, the banana slug is our school mascot and we are proudly a member of the Association of American Universities for our influential and world changing research," the university wrote.

Car and Driver has since issued a correction saying that because grading policy has changed at UCSC, they updated the story to reflect that.