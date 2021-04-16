Moving ahead with Car Week: What to expect at this year’s event

News

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) Pebble Beach is moving ahead with its car week events this year, and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance announced more details about what guests can expect to see.

Most of the events will be held between Aug. 12 and 15, 2021, including the 70th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Aug. 15. Last year's events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are some of the highlights of this year's events.

Gooding & Company Auctions

Gooding & Company is the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and it will be holding its auctions on Aug. 13 and 14 at the Parc du Concours.

The auctions will feature cars ranging form early electric cars to the Lamborghini Countach, but it will also bring back more than half of its past Best of Show winners and all of the overall winners from the early Road Races.

Lamborghini Countach

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini Countach, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will showcase some of the prototypes and variants on Aug. 15th on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links.

"The Countach redefined the super sports car segment and became an icon with design language that is still applied to every modern Lamborghini today,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is the perfect backdrop to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this legendary Lamborghini with a special gathering of Countach examples that will likely never be seen again in one place.”

Several Countach coupes have competed at the Concours, but this is the first time it will devote a full class to the model.

Event Schedule