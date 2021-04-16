Former Monterey batting cage owner arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting boys

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a former Monterey batting cage owner for allegedly committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

The suspect is identified as 58-year-old David Stamm, a Monterey resident.

According to the DA's Office, the incidents that he is charged for happened in 1998 through 1999 and the summer of 2005. The victims were twelve and thirteen years old at the time.

Stamm was arrested and is booked into the Monterey County Jail.