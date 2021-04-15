Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office searches for witnesses to crash on Highway 129

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may have been on Highway 129 near Carlton Road around the time of a crash Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office says one vehicle, a maroon Honda Accord, was involved in a crash between 4 and 6 a.m., and because of the circumstances surrounding the crash, investigators are looking for witnesses.

Investigators believe there was at least one person in the area on a bike at the time, and they are looking for that person and anyone else who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Robbins at 831-454-7635.