Kindergarten teacher raises funds to surprise students
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas elementary school teacher has launched an effort to surprise her class for El Día Del Niño.
Valerie Velazquez, who teaches kindergarten at Jesse G Sanchez Elementary, wanted to show the students that their hard work is valued. This will be the first time students will have a classroom party with their teacher and peers.
Through Donors Choose, a classroom funding site, she was able to raise the $332 she needed with donations also made by T-Mobile.
KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have the full story tonight at 5 and 11 p.m.
