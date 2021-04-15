Kindergarten teacher raises funds to surprise students

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas elementary school teacher has launched an effort to surprise her class for El Día Del Niño.

Valerie Velazquez, who teaches kindergarten at Jesse G Sanchez Elementary, wanted to show the students that their hard work is valued. This will be the first time students will have a classroom party with their teacher and peers.

Through Donors Choose, a classroom funding site, she was able to raise the $332 she needed with donations also made by T-Mobile.

