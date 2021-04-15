16-year-old arrested for Santa Cruz’s first homicide of 2021

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of Daniel Hartley on January 17.

Hartley's death marked the first homicide in Santa Cruz of 2021.

During the investigation, police got a tip about a 16-year-old male suspect, and after gathering information, police issued a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, whose name and date of birth are withheld due to his age, was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas, and he is expected to be extradited to Santa Cruz soon.

The motive for Hartley's murder is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police Investigations Unit at 831-420-5820.