San Benito County Sheriff announces his retirement

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County Sheriff Darren Thompson announced that he is retiring at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

His last day with the agency will be June 25.

During the announcement, he took some time to reflect on his time at the Sheriff's Office.

"Of all the people I went to police academy with back in 1988, I'm the only one that's still working. Which probably means it's time for me to go," Thompson said.

Thompson's law enforcement career spans 33 years and has served as the San Benito County Sheriff for more than a decade.

After Thompson's last day, the county will appoint a new sheriff to serve until the next election cycle when residents can elect a new one.

