Sheriff’s Office: Teen shoots man at Prunedale home

News

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot at his home in Prunedale Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the home on Langley Canyon Road after a report of a victim of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found 55-year-old Salim Fofana outside his home with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office says Fofana was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

When deputies were at the scene of the shooting, they detained a witness and suspect. When detectives got there, they said they found that the victim was intentionally shot by a 17-year-old male living at the home with him.

The suspect was interviewed before being booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall on attempted murder and several other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Smith at 831-755-3762 or Det. Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.