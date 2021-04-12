One person arrested, one injured following fire in Prunedale

News

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) One person has been arrested and another person is being treated for injuries following a fire on Meridian Road in Prunedale Monday afternoon.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, there were reports of a possible explosion before the fire, and they say a shed and vehicle were damaged. Crews were able to save a nearby home and rental unit.

The agency says they found evidence of an illegal cannabis extraction operation, and one person was arrested at the site.

One person was transported to a Bay Area burn center with injuries to the face and head.

Details regarding charges are pending a Monterey County Sheriff's Office investigation and were not immediately made available as of this writing.