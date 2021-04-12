Knoxville police: One person killed in shooting at high school

News

(CNN and KION)

UPDATE 4/12/2021 2:30 p.m. The Knoxville Police Department says a person has died as a result of an officer-involved shooting at a local school Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Austin-East Magnet High School after a report of a male who may be armed in the school, and when they approached the person, police say shots were fired.

One of the officers was shot at least once and was taken to a local hospital with what they believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Another male was pronounced dead at the scene and one other person was detained. Police say there are no other known shooting victims.

PREVIOUS STORY: Knoxville Police Department (KPD) in Tennessee said that multiple agencies are at the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

There are multiple gunshot victims reported, KPD said in a tweet on Monday, including one of their officers. Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Nashville Field Division are on the scene of the shooting, the agency tweeted.

The investigation is "active," police said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said there is "no active threat" at Austin-East High School, according to CNN affiliate WVLT.

Knox County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said that someone from the department is heading to the hospital to check on the injured police officer, WVLT reported.

A reunification site is set up at the baseball field behind the school, police said in another tweet.

"We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," Bob Thomas, Knox County Schools superintendent, said in a tweet. "The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families."

This is a developing story.