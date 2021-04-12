Family and friends join funeral procession for Central Coast veteran

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Family and friends gathered Monday morning at Star Market in Salinas for the funeral procession of a veteran killed in a motorcycle crash.

The funeral procession, called "Ryan's Last Ride," was for Central Coast veteran Ryan Sparks.

Motorcycles and cars drove down Highway 68 and onto Highway 1 north to the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on the former Fort Ord site.

