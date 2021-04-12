Elderly King City man arrested on suspicion of child molestation

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City police say an 89-year-old resident has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation.

On Friday, Child Protective Services contacted police about a report of child molestation that may include multiple victims. Officers then responded to a home in King City to begin the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, police say they found that there were multiple victims and identified the suspect as 89-year-old Francisco Sanchez Ybarra.

Ybarra was booked into the Monterey County Jail on two counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, one count of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 with fear or force and sexual offense on a child under the age of 14 with a felony sexual offence enhancement.

Police say the investigation into the cases is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenedy at 831-386-5991 or the police department at 831-385-4848. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-78-CRIME.