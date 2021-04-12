After two cats shot in Santa Cruz County, PETA offers reward for information

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two cats have been shot with BBs at an apartment complex in Watsonville since March, and PETA is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is involved.

PETA says the shootings happened at an apartment complex on E. Beach Street near Lincoln, and the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter says one of the cats died. Another cat recovered after receiving treatment.

“Whoever shot these cats must be stopped before more animals endure the same hideous fate,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately, and we recommend always keeping cats safe indoors.”

The reward for information is as much as $5,000, and anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter 831-454-7303 ext. 1.