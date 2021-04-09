USF student accused of hanging noose from balcony expelled

News

SAN FRANCISCO (KION) The University of San Francisco started an investigation after a noose was found hanging from one of its housing units, and officials say the student responsible has been expelled.

The noose was found hanging from a balcony at Loyola Village Residence Hall on March 30, and the student who admitted to hanging it was removed from student housing immediately.

The university said that the investigation into the incident has been completed, and officials say the student acted alone.

"Although it was learned through the investigation that the student’s actions were not directed at another member of the USF community, the impact caused extraordinary distress, hurt, and fear for health, safety, and well-being. USF does not and will not tolerate actions that have such an impact, regardless of intent or underlying reasons," the university wrote in a statement.

The university said it will not release the name of the student because all students have a "federally protected right to privacy."