Santa Cruz man convicted of threatening, slashing at Black man

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A Santa Cruz man was convicted of a hate crime charge in federal court, according to Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills.

Mills said the man, Ole Hougen, threatened a Black man, and then in court, Mills said Hoguen tried to say the victim was a drug dealer. He reportedly has prior convictions for similar crimes in other states.

The incident happened in July of last year. Police responded to a report of a Black man attacked by a white man, identified as Hougen, who then drew a knife and started slashing at the victim near San Lorenzo Boulevard and Broadway.

Officers said Hougen only wanted a "white person to help" take him into custody, but officials say that's "not an SCPD accommodation" as their staffing includes people of color.

Hougen continued to make racial comments and slurs towards SCPD officers and jail staff during the booking process, according to police.