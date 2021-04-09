Antenna viewers may lose signal during upgrades

News

If you use an antenna to watch local television over-the-air, we are upgrading our signal on Fremont Peak for all four of our networks this weekend: KION-CBS, Telemundo 23, Central Coast CW and DABL. The upgrade is expected to happen after our 11 p.m. newscast on Saturday. During this upgrade, you may lose your signal and have to rescan your TV. To rescan your TV set, you can follow the directions below.

Press the menu button on your remote. In your TV's menu, look for the channel setup option. Select antenna or tuner. Start a new scan.

Every TV is different, so what you see on your screen may not exactly match the steps above. If you run into trouble, please refer to your TV's product manual, or contact the TV manufacturer for clearer directions specific to your device. You can also visit www.tvanswers.org.