Newsom discusses preparation for wildfire season

News

FRESNO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Fresno County touring wildfire preparedness work underway as crews prepare for wildfire season.

Earlier in the day, Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) announced a $536 million funding plan to improve the state's wildfire resilience.

“With California facing another extremely dry year, it is critical that we get a head start on reducing our fire risk. We are doing that by investing more than half a billion dollars on projects and programs that provide improved fire prevention for all parts of California. Key parts of the Administration’s initial proposal have been supplemented by legislative ideas that will pay dividends over the years, such as greater investments in forest health projects, improvements on defensible space, home hardening against fires, fire prevention grants, and prevention workforce training. The plan includes public and private lands vegetation management, community-focused efforts for prevention and resilience and economic stimulus for the forestry economy," they wrote in a statement.

California plans $536 million for forests before fire season

Last month, Newsom announced that the state will provide more than $80 million in emergency funds to hire nearly 1,400 additional Cal Fire firefighters. He also proposed $1 billion to support wildfire and forest management in his January budget.

While Newsom is touring the work, he is expected to highlight the emergency action.