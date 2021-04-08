Mobile Crisis Intervention for Youth launches in Santa Cruz County

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Mobile Emergency Response Team for Youth (MERTY) provides a single vehicle designed to bring mental health services directly to Santa Cruz County community members in need.

The unit is equipped with things like chairs, a television and a small refrigerator for beverages, all to provide clients with a more comfortable and relaxing environment where they can speak with counselors and therapists on call without having to travel.

Local mental health experts say this mobile unit comes in response to the rising need for mental health services for many during the pandemic.

