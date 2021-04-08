Former Palma School president Br. Patrick Dunne dies

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Palma School announced that its former president and principal, Brother Patrick Dunne, died Wednesday morning.

Dunne, who was originally from Chicago and spent time teaching there and in Vallejo, arrived in Salinas in 1987 as the new principal of Palma School. The school said he served in that role until 2008 when he became the first president.

He resigned from his position in 2020 after 33 years at Palma School.

"Br. Dunne could be found every school morning, rain or shine, shaking hands and greeting students as they arrived on campus. He was a regular fixture at Palma athletic events. He was especially proud of each graduating class and had a keen interest in following their achievements as they made their way through college and beyond," the school said in a statement.

Instead of flowers, the school says donations can be made to the Br. Dunne Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Palma School, 919 Iverson Street, Salinas, CA 93901.