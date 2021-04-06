Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:12 pm
Published 12:05 pm

List of demands issued to Monterey County Supervisors calling for changes which would “reinvest in community”

migrant children graphic
MGN GRAPHICS

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) -- Community organizations are working together urging the county to reconsider their budget to ensure community needs are met.

MILPA collective and nine other organizations sent a letter stating six demands to the Monterey County Supervisors.

One of the demands includes consolidating the Monterey Youth Center into the Juvenile Hall in order to help young residents re-enter society.

Tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. we will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia.

Author Profile Photo

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content