News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) On Monday, local officials announced that Monterey County will be receiving a $7.3 million dollar grant for community health centers and clinics.

The grant will help increase things like COVID-19 vaccinations, increase staff, and increase testing.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with how local officials intend for the grant to be used.