San Juan-Hollister Road closed Friday morning due to fire beneath bridge

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister police said San Juan-Hollister Road was shut down early Friday morning due to a fire under the bridge.

Police said they responded to the area near Graf Road at around 3:30 a.m. after a report of a fire coming from the riverbed under the bridge. When they got there, officers said flames were visible above the bridge railing on both sides.

Police said the Hollister Fire Department quickly responded to the area and fought the fire.

When officers went down to the riverbed below the bridge, they said they found several encampments engulfed in fire.

After everybody was evacuated, police said Caltrans and Public Works arrived to assess damage to the bridge.