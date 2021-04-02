Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:24 pm

Investigators search for suspects accused of stealing mountain bikes in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for two people suspected of stealing mountain bikes from a store.

Investigators believe they stole two orange "Specialized" brand Turbo Levo SL bikes from a store on 41st Avenue between Portola and Bain. The estimated value of the bikes is $10,000 each.

The Sheriff's Office believes the suspects may be from Santa Clara County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Robbie McClure at 831-454-7642.

  • The Sheriff's Office said the bikes are similar to the one pictured here.
Crime / Santa Cruz / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content