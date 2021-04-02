Gray wolf from Oregon enters Monterey County

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Fish and Wildlife shared an update on a gray wolf traveling through California, and a collar reading shows that he has entered Monterey County.

The wolf was previously in San Benito County, but it has also passed through Modoc, Tuolomne, Mariposa, Merced, Madera and Fresno counties.

Gray wolf tracked to San Benito County

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the wolf is from the White River pack in Oregon, which is southeast of Mt. Hood. He left his pack to look for new territory or a mate. According to Rebecca Dmytryk with Humane Wildlife Control, the wolf referred to as OR-93, is about 2 years old and was first fitted with a tracking collar in June.

Dmytryk says it appears that the wolf has traveled more than 600 miles and the farthest south any wolf has been tracked since the last wild one in California was killed in 1924 during an extermination campaign.

"Things are a little different now, at least in California,” Dmytryk said. “I think a majority of Californians are thrilled at the prospect of wolves reclaiming their ancestral territory. Most ranchers, though, still consider wolves, enemies."

As the wolf moves into Monterey County, Dmytryk is encouraging ranchers and hobby farmers to take measures to protect their animals.

Gray wolves are listed as an endangered species, so the Department of Fish and Wildlife says it is illegal to harass them, hurt them, trap them or kill them. The department says they pose very little risk to humans.

KION's Elisha Machado will have more details on the gray wolf's journey tonight on KION News at 5 and 6.