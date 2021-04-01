Two arrested for Watsonville shooting that left teen in critical condition

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a Watsonville shooting that left a teen in critical condition.

The shooting happened on March 24 near Stanford and Madison Streets. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and flown to a trauma center for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The two suspects, a 28-year-old and 16-year-old, are now facing charges that include attempted murder. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Madison Street Thursday afternoon, and the 16-year-old was arrested prior to that.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nelson Hernandez at 831-768-3358 and reference case 21W-01047.