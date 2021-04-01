Police: Gunman knew victims in California building attack

News

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) Southern California police said Thursday the gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally.

Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat also revealed that the gunman had chained gates to the complex closed, forcing officers who responded Wednesday to engage him from outside. Police withheld the identities of the dead but said one was a 9-year-old boy. The others were a man and two women.

The gunman was also wounded and hospitalized. Wednesday’s shooting happened in the city of Orange southeast of Los Angeles. When officers arrived, shots were ringing out at the building that includes a mobile home brokerage.