Police: Racist graffiti in Santa Cruz investigated as hate crime

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say graffiti was found on a local sidewalk containing racial slurs, and it is being investigated as a hate crime.

The department says the graffiti was found in front of a building on Swift Street by a neighbor and reported to the police. After a police report was filed, the graffiti was removed.

Santa Cruz police did not release what the content of the graffiti was or who it was against.

Police say this is the first instance of graffiti with racist or offensive terms and symbols in Santa Cruz this year, and an investigation is underway.

"SCPD and the City of Santa Cruz stand against hate. Racist graffiti cases are investigated as a hate crime. The Santa Cruz Police Department takes these matters seriously and has dedicated police resources from multiple units to investigate this incident swiftly," police said in a social media post.

The department defines hate crimes as criminal acts committed at least partially because one or more of the actual or perceived characteristics of the victim: disability, gender, nationality, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender.

Police said they do not have any information about a suspect, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-420-5820. To remain anonymous call 831-420-5995.